Derrick Henry agrees to two-year, $16 million deal with Ravens, report says

King Henry has a new home in the Queen City.

Free agent running back Derrick Henry has agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens on a reported two-year, $16 million deal that's worth up to $20 million and includes $9 million guaranteed in the first year, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flock Nation I swea it’s up ! 💪🏾 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jYiY9118kR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Henry spent his first eight NFL seasons in Tennessee after the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has gone on to earn four Pro Bowl selections and the 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year award after rushing for a league-leading 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns that season.

Henry is the latest addition to the running back carousel in free agency. On Monday, Saquon Barkley (Eagles), Josh Jacobs (Packers), Austin Ekeler (Commanders), D'Andre Swift (Bears), Tony Pollard (Titans), Devin Singletary (Giants) and Antonio Gibson (Patriots) all switched teams. The action continued on Tuesday with Aaron Jones reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings and Joe Mixon reportedly getting traded to the Houston Texans.

More to come...