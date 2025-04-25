These are the best Day 2 players available in 2025 NFL Draft

Thursday's first round of the 2025 NFL Draft left one stunner.
Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders -- regarded as a potential top-10 or even top-five pick -- did not hear his name called out of 32 selections.
Quarterbacks weren't a hot commodity in the first round -- only two went off the board in Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) and Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) -- but Sanders leads the key topic entering Day 2 on Friday.
Rounds 2 and 3 are up next, with the Cleveland Browns on the clock at No. 33 overall. The Browns also have a pick at No. 36, which makes them an interesting landing spot for Sanders as Deshaun Watson is unlikely to be the future QB1.
Elsewhere, a few EDGE defenders could be high off the board, while Michigan corner Will Johnson dropped from the first round due to lingering knee concerns. How far will his drop be?
Here's a look at some key prospects to watch heading into Day 2:
Who is still available in Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft?
The headliners still available for Day 2 include Colorado quarterback Sanders, Michigan corner Johnson and Marshall EDGE Mike Green. These are more names to watch:
- QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
- CB Will Johnson, Michigan
- EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
- WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
- RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
- EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
- RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
- LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
- OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
- RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
- CB Benjamin Harrison, Notre Dame
- TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
- CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
- CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
- S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
- LB Pooh Paul, Ole Miss
- QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
- WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
- EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
- OG Marcus Mbow, Purdue
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
- CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
- S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
- QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
- OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Who will pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft second round?
The Browns are slated to start the second round at No. 33 overall.
Was Shedeur Sanders drafted?
No, Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not among the 32 first-round draftees. Only two quarterbacks -- Miami's Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) -- went off the board.