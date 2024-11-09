Dak Prescott seeking second opinion on hamstring injury

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is seeking another opinion while still hoping to avoid season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.

The star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys plans to see a specialist Monday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a decision hasn't been made.

Prescott was injured in last week's 27-21 loss to Atlanta. If surgery is required, it will be the second long-term injury in five seasons for the 31-year-old.

Cooper Rush will start in place of Prescott on Sunday against NFC East rival Philadelphia (6-2).

The defending division champion Cowboys (3-5) are on a three-game losing streak, and Prescott's injury is putting their three-year playoff run in jeopardy. He already is all but certain to miss at least a month.

Prescott was out the final 11 games with a broken ankle in 2020, the most recent time Dallas missed the playoffs. He stayed in the game after injuring the hamstring but didn't play in the fourth quarter.