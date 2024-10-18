Trending
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott announces engagement to girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos

Couple celebrated the birth of their daughter MJ earlier this year

By NBCDFW Staff

Dak Prescott at his youth camp, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott notched a win on the bye week, announcing his engagement to girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos.

On Instagram Friday morning, Prescott shared a photo of him and Ramos kissing while holding their 7-month-old daughter MJ.

MJ was sporting a shirt that read, "Hi Mommy. Daddy has a question for you!"

While Prescott's post didn't specifically say whether Ramos said yes, the sparkly stone glistening on her ring finger and the image caption "4ever w/@sarahjane" fill in the blanks.

See the photo Prescott shared here.

Prescott didn't say when the wedding would occur, but it's a safe bet it'll be in the offseason. The Cowboys return from the bye week on Oct. 27 to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Congrats, Prescotts!

