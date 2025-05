Cowboys land WR George Pickens in trade with Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys are adding some explosiveness to their offense.

The team has traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens, it announced on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is acquiring a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick, while Dallas gets Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers selected Pickens out of Georgia in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has surpassed at least 800 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons and set career highs with 63 receptions, 1,140 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Pickens missed three games in 2024 and finished with 59 receptions, 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This marks the second major wide receiver trade for the Steelers this offseason. The team shipped out its 2025 second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to land DK Metcalf and then gave him a five-year, $150 million contract.

It is also another receiver trade for the Cowboys, who shipped out a 2025 fourth-round pick in November for Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers. Mingo went on to total five catches for 46 yards across eight games with the Cowboys.

Pickens was entering the final year of his rookie deal in Pittsburgh and is eligible for an extension. Now, he will play alongside an All-Pro wideout in CeeDee Lamb while catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have three quarterbacks on their roster — Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and sixth-round rookie Will Howard — with Aaron Rodgers' decision about his football future looming.