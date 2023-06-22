Could Tyreek Hill's history of violence affect how NFL handles current investigation?

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins and the NFL continue to wait as Hill remains under investigation over an alleged incident in Miami Beach on Sunday.

Hill allegedly struck a marina employee in the head in the incident. Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NFL Media late Wednesday that the investigation is still ongoing.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” a Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “We will reserve further comment at this time."

Hill pleaded guilty to domestic violence and battery by strangulation of his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2014. He was consequently kicked off the Oklahoma State football team and received a sentence that included three years probation.

In 2019, police investigated Hill for alleged battery of his then-3-year-old son. Charges were not filed.

Though the NFL did not discipline Hill after investigating the 2019 incident, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio believes history could play a role in how the league handles the ongoing situation.

“Whatever happens now, whatever they can prove now, whatever the league would do now, that punishment potentially gets enhanced by the thing that happened years ago that the NFL could never actually punish him for,” Florio said.

Whether or not the marina employee files charges against Hill will not play a role in possible NFL discipline in Florio’s eyes. Video of the incident is a different story, though.

“That’s irrelevant to the National Football League,” Florio said about the possibility of any charges. “The league can look into this under the personal conduct policy if it so chooses. If the employee doesn’t want to cooperate, it makes it a little more difficult. But if there’s video, (it) doesn't matter.”

The Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022. He was named to the AP All-Pro first team after picking up career-highs with 119 receptions and 1,710 receiving yards to go along with seven receiving touchdowns.