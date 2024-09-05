Trending
Commanders fire VP of content after comments about fans, players, Goodell

“The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization," the Commanders said in a statement.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Washington Commanders fired their vice president of content after an undercover video published online showed him making comments about the intelligence of NFL fans, the personal backgrounds of NFL players and how he views NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Rael Enteen was fired, a Commanders source told News4’s JP Finlay a day after the team suspended him.

It does not appear Enteen was aware he was being recorded.

The Commanders released a statement Wednesday reading: “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time.”

An outlet named O’Keefe Media Group published the video.

James O’Keefe is the CEO and creator. He was the founder of Project Veritas, which was a conservative activist group known for its use of undercover stings and other deceptive tactics in an effort to discredit mainstream media organizations and progressive groups.

O’Keefe responded to a request for comment in a video posted on Tuesday. 

“I’m not discrediting him. I’m actually, um, crediting him, showing him saying things in his, um, own words. It’s his words and I’m publishing his words that, um, came out of his mouth and it’s on video,” he said. 

