The NFL is making a Sunday Night Football switch.

The league announced that Colts-Vikings will take the place of Jaguars-Eagles in primetime for Week 9.

WEEK 9 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FLEX ALERT! 🚨#ForTheShoe | #Skol pic.twitter.com/Frs0XdDFWD — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 21, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Colts-Vikings will kick off from U.S. Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3, and will air on NBC and Peacock. Jaguars-Eagles is now scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Vikings were not scheduled to be on Sunday Night Football this season prior to the flex decision, while the Colts will now play on SNF twice in three weeks with another road matchup against the New York Jets scheduled for Week 11.

On the other end, the Jaguars will no longer appear on the SNF schedule, while the Eagles are now scheduled to make their 2024 SNF debut in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Colts-Vikings will pin two winning teams against one another. Indianapolis is 4-3 following its Week 7 win over the Miami Dolphins, while Minnesota is 5-1 after picking up its first loss of 2024 against the Detroit Lions this week.

The Week 9 swap marks the NFL's first primetime flex of 2024. The league must provide 12 days notice before flexing a Sunday Night Football game.