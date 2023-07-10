Chiefs superfan arrested in California and charged with bank theft

A Kansas City Chiefs fan shows his support during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on October 23, 2022, at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The FBI announced on Monday that Xaviar Babudar, known as Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, was arrested on Friday in Lincoln, Calif., and charged in federal court.

The 28-year-old was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri announced in a press release. A criminal complaint had been filed under seal in a U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., in May and was made public on Monday.

Babudar, who wears a wolf costume at Chiefs games, will appear in court Monday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento, Calif. The case will be presented in front of a federal grand jury.

Babudar was arrested last December for a bank robbery in Tulsa, Okla., and was released on bond in February. In March, he removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution, leading to a $1 million warrant after he missed his court date.

An affidavit filed in support of a federal criminal complaint said that Babudar was behind a string of robberies throughout the Midwest and that he allegedly laundered the money he stole through casinos and bank accounts. He redeemed more than $1 million in chips from casinos across Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also mentions four bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, along with attempted robberies at two credit unions in Minnesota.

A complaint charged Babudar with stealing $70,000 from a bank in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022, saying he entered the building with a ski mask, handed a teller a note demanding money and indicating he had a gun. The complaint said Babudar then took that stolen money across state lines from Iowa to Missouri.