Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco after historic loss

A very bad night in Las Vegas spelled the end for Brandon Staley.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they parted ways with the head coach and general manager Tom Telesco after an historic 63-21 blowout loss Thursday night loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. An interim head coach and GM will be announced shortly, the team said.

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best," said owner Dean Spanos. "These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision.

"Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today."

The Raiders turned in their best performance of the season Thursday night, responding to Sunday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota by scoring 42 points by halftime, not letting the Los Angeles Chargers cross midfield until the third quarter and rolling to a record-setting 63-21 victory.

The Raiders led 42-0 at halftime, just three points shy of the NFL record for halftime that was set in 2009 when New England led Tennessee 45-0. The 42-point margin has been matched two other times — by Green Bay over Chicago in 2014 and the Packers over Tampa Bay in 1983. Las Vegas also broke its previous record for a half, which was 38 against the Broncos in that 2010 game.

The halftime deficit was the biggest in Chargers history. They trailed the Patriots 31-0 in 1997.

Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick, making his first start in place of the injured Justin Herbert, completed 23 of 32 passes for 257 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.

“We just didn’t have a good game tonight,” Staley said. “We didn’t have it from the beginning to the end. It’s just one of those games where nothing went right for us. We got a good group of guys, but it was just one of those games where all three phases, the worst thing happened to us tonight. It’s a reflection of all of us.”