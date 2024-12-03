Winners, losers as Broncos outlast Browns 41-32 on Monday Night Football

The Denver Broncos outlasted the Cleveland Browns in a high-scoring affair to conclude Week 13.

With Bo Nix and Jameis Winston under center, both sides traded blows and picks en route to a 41-32 result for the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

The result moved Denver to 8-5 as it continues to poise an intriguing playoff push in the AFC, while the Browns dipped to 3-9 as draft positioning becomes more important at this stage.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Bo Nix, Broncos

Nix was far from perfect in his Monday night debut, but he continued to propel toward the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Oregon product completed 18 of 35 passes against a tricky Cleveland defense for 294 yards, one touchdown and two picks, one of which was tipped. Ninety-three of those yards came on one play, when Nix threw a dot to young wideout Marvin Mims Jr.

LOSER: Jameis Winston, Browns

It's not surprising that a quarterback who once threw 30 touchdowns and 30 picks in a season continues to oscillate with his form.

Winston ended the game with 34 of 58 completions for 497 yards, four touchdowns and three picks, two of which came late and sealed the deal.

The first and second were returned for pick-sixes, while the latter ended Cleveland's slim odds of coming back late down by nine points.

WINNER: Jerry Jeudy, Browns

Jeudy got revenge on an individual level against the team that drafted him.

Despite the Browns' loss, Jeudy enjoyed a career and historic night. He caught nine passes on 13 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown that went for 70 yards.

JERRY JEUDY IS HAVING A NIGHT. 70 YARDS ON THIS ONE.



📺: #CLEvsDEN on ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/D5UWftz6ca — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2024

His performance marked the most receiving yards recorded by a wideout facing his former team.

LOSER: Nick Chubb, Browns

Chubb continues to look like a shell of himself after returning from season-ending injuries in 2023. The Browns couldn't generate a consistent running game, as seen by Winston's 58 pass attempts.

The 28-year-old Chubb logged just 21 rushing yards on nine carries, with a long of 10. Jerome Ford led the team with 41 on nine carries, with a 21-yarder helping carry the total.

WINNER: Pick-sixes

As aforementioned, interceptions were common in the Nix-Winston battle. While the Browns couldn't return any of Nix's two picks deep, the Broncos enjoyed punishing Winston's miscues.

Nik Bonitto took one 71 yards to the house just before halftime, while Ja'Quan McMillian went 44 yards to the end zone to prevent Cleveland from retaking a late lead.

Cody Barton then sealed the game by picking off Winston deeper in Broncos territory. He could've gone down faster for the offense to kneel out the game, but returned it for 56 yards as he looked to join in on the fun.

Denver will seek its ninth win after its Week 14 bye when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

Catch up on the latest stats and scores from Week 13 of NFL Sunday.