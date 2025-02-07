Bills' Josh Allen wins first NFL MVP, stunningly edges Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen is a first-time NFL MVP winner.

In a stunning result to end the 2025 NFL Honors program, the Buffalo Bills star was crowned the best player during the 2024 regular season.

He edged Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson by four first-place votes, winning the battle 27-23.

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley had the third-most votes, followed by Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions' Jared Goff.

This is a developing story and will be updated...