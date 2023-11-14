Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

The Buffalo Bills are reeling, and now they are making changes to their coaching staff.

The team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and named Joe Brady his interim replacement on Tuesday following a primetime defeat to the Denver Broncos that dropped the team to 5-5 on the year.

Dorsey had been the Bills' offensive coordinator since the start of 2022 after spending three seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach. Before that, he was with the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2017, starting as a scout before becoming their quarterbacks coach.

Buffalo has now moved on from both top coordinators from the 2022 season. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier took a leave of absence following last season and moved into a role as an NFL Media analyst.

Head coach Sean McDermott's team entered the season as Super Bowl contenders but have found themselves in the middle of the pack in the AFC through 10 weeks.

The team started the year with an overtime loss to the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets before rattling off three straight wins. They have since lost four of their last six contests, which included a nail-biting win over the New York Giants and second-string QB Tyrod Taylor, a road loss to the New England Patriots and Monday night's 24-22 defeat to the Broncos in which they turned the ball over four times.

The Bills rank seventh in the NFL in total yards per game and passing yards per game, however, ball security has become a major concern. Josh Allen leads the league with 11 interceptions and the team is tied for second with 18 giveaways.

Brady, Allen and the Bills will welcome the Jets to Buffalo on Sunday before entering a daunting home stretch. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 12, go on bye, head to Kansas City to battle the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Week 14, host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, host the Patriots in Week 17 and end the year in Miami against the Dolphins.