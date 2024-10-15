Bills land Amari Cooper in trade with Browns

Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns runs past Taron Johnson of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Ford Field on Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit.

Another notable wide receiver is heading to the AFC East.

Just hours after news broke that the New York Jets were reuniting Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers, the Buffalo Bills made their own splash by acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills will receive Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick, while the Browns will pick up a 2025 third-round pick and 2026 seventh-round pick, the Bills confirmed on Tuesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This marks the third time Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, has been traded in his career. Originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, he was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season, traded from Dallas to the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and traded once again on Tuesday.

Buffalo is 4-2 on the season following a much-needed victory over the Jets on Monday Night Football. Khalil Shakir is the team's leading receiver through six weeks with 249 receiving yards, and no receiver on the team is averaging more than 50 yards per game.

Cooper was Cleveland's leading receiver with 24 receptions, 250 yards and two touchdowns. Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. was the only other player on the team -- offense, defense or special teams -- to score multiple touchdowns across six games.

The Browns are tied for the NFL's worst record at 1-5 and are riding a four-game losing streak following their 20-16 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled mightily, as Cleveland has yet to post 20 points a game thus far.

Next up for Cleveland is a three-game homestand against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers before a Week 10 bye.

As for Buffalo, Cooper will have a chance to make his Bills debut when the team hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty discusses why the Jets need more than just Davante Adams to becoming a winning team.