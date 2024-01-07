Arthur Smith yells at Dennis Allen after Saints score late touchdown in blowout vs. Falcons

Arthur Smith was furious after the Atlanta Falcons' 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Falcons head coach took his anger out on Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who opted to keep his foot on the gas until the final whistle.

With the Saints leading 41-17, Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Logan Woodside and returned it 74 yards to the Falcons' 1-yard line. Instead of running out the final 70 seconds, Saints backup quarterback Jameis Winston faked a kneel down and handed the ball off to Jamaal Williams to get the veteran running back his first touchdown of the season.

Take it away Jamaal 😏#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/L8vZjocAzQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

That rubbed Smith the wrong way, and he voiced his displeasure to Allen when the two head coaches met after the game.

Check out the full exchange here:

Arthur Smith and Dennis Allen have a postgame chat 😳 pic.twitter.com/s469d2OcWq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 7, 2024

"That's f------ b-------," Smith said as he walked away from Allen.

The anger shown by Smith was likely a result of everything that happened throughout the game, but the final touchdown apparently put him over the edge. The Falcons were dominated throughout the game, which officially eliminated them from postseason contention.

In three seasons as Atlanta's head coach, Smith has won exactly seven games each year. He's reportedly on the hot seat and that tirade could be his final act with the Falcons.

Allen apologized in his postgame press conference, saying that he wanted a kneel down but that his players ran the fake anyway to get Williams a touchdown.