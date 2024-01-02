6 surprise NFL players who could be traded in the 2024 offseason

While the 2023 NFL season is nearing its conclusion, many fans are already looking ahead to the offseason.

Over the next few months, rosters will turn over as teams tinker with players. While the ultimate goal is always to win the Super Bowl, some teams are in different situations where they have to prioritize other things.

Talented players will inevitably be moved this offseason for one reason or another -- whether that's because of a coaching or front office change, a hefty contract or the beginning of a rebuild.

Here are six players who could be traded this offseason, including reasoning for a potential trade and a team fit for each player:

Davante Adams, Raiders

Why Adams could be traded: The Raiders just acquired Adams for a first- and second-round pick in 2022, but much has changed in the last 22 months. Quarterback Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Zeigler are all gone, which could mean Adams is the next one out the door as the team continues its rebuild.

Potential team fit: New York Jets, which would reunite Adams with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Adams and Rodgers were among the NFL's best duos from 2014 to 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. While both are older now, a reunion in New Jersey makes sense for both sides with Rodgers coming off the Achilles injury.

Joey Bosa, Chargers

Why Bosa could be traded: When Bosa plays, he's a top-tier passer rusher. The problem is that he hasn't played enough. Bosa missed 20 games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to various injuries. With a new coaching staff and front office coming to Los Angeles this offseason, it could be time to part ways and recoup some value for the 28-year-old Bosa.

Potential team fit: Detroit Lions, which would create a potent pass-rushing duo of Bosa and Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions could use another game-wrecking opposite of Hutchinson. They are in the bottom 10 in the NFL in sacks through Week 17, with Hutchinson as their only player who has more than five. Bosa could bring the unit to another level.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Why Kamara could be traded: This one is simple -- the Saints need to create cap space and moving on from Kamara is an easy way to get it. New Orleans could opt to cut the former Pro Bowler, but it's worth exploring a trade before releasing him. Kamara has an $18.877 million cap hit for 2024 if he's on the Saints' roster, which doesn't make sense for a soon-to-be 29-year-old running back.

Potential team fit: Denver Broncos, which would pair Kamara with his former head coach Sean Payton. Kamara had his best seasons in Payton's offense from 2017 to 2021. While Kamara's prime years might be over, Payton has shown an affinity for bringing his former players to Denver (Will Lutz, Adam Trautman, Lil'Jordan Humphrey).

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos

Why Jeudy could be traded: Even though the Broncos picked up Jeudy's fifth-year option, he could certainly be on the block this offseason -- especially if they don't intend to re-sign him in 2025. Jeudy has underwhelmed since being drafted in the first round in 2020, failing to record a 1,000-yard season and never reaching 70 catches.

Potential team fit: Carolina Panthers, which would give former No. 1 pick Bryce Young a much-needed weapon. The Panthers' uninspiring receiver room didn't do Young any favor during his rookie campaign. While Jeudy, as aforementioned, hasn't lived up to expectations, he would be a bounce-back candidate in a new situation. Still just 24 years old, the Alabama product probably wouldn't mind catching passes from a fellow Crimson Tide.

Justin Fields, Bears

Why Fields could be traded: If the Bears decide to select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, Fields will likely be on the move. He's making the decision increasingly difficult with his recent play, though that does work in the Bears' favor. Fields should fetch a solid draft pick with plenty of teams desperate for a young QB.

Potential team fit: Atlanta Falcons, which would send Fields to his hometown and give him plenty of weapons. The Kennesaw, Ga. native initially played at the University of Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. If Fields was traded to the Falcons, he would arguably be joining an even better situation than he had in Chicago with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts at skill positions.

Mac Jones, Patriots

Why Jones could be traded: After a productive rookie season, Jones' last two years have been a struggle. He was benched in 2023 after a 2-9 start to the season and it's become clear that he has no future in New England. With the fifth-year option decision looming, the Patriots need to get whatever value they can for the former first-rounder.

Potential team fit: Los Angeles Rams, which would give Jones the chance to learn without any pressure. Everyone will likely circle the San Francisco 49ers as Jones' next team after their rumored draft interest in him, but the Rams also make sense. Sean McVay runs a similar offense to Kyle Shanahan, which plays to his strengths. The Rams also don't have a young QB on the roster, with 35-year-old Matthew Stafford and 31-year-old Carson Wentz currently active.