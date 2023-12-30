5 winners, losers from Cowboys' 20-19 win vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys remained undefeated at home.

Dallas on Saturday came out victorious over the Detroit Lions 20-19 in a heavyweight NFC bout with both teams seeking the best playoff seeding possible.

The Cowboys led 7-3 at the half with both teams wasteful in goal-to-go situations. The only score came when Dak Prescott avoided a safety and somehow found CeeDee Lamb for a 92-yard touchdown.

The Lions scored their first touchdown in the third quarter thanks to a long drive, but the Cowboys responded with one of their own in the fourth that made it 17-13 just before the two-minute warning. However, Jared Goff threw his second pick of the night in bad field position.

But after a Dallas field goal, the Lions drove down the field and scored a touchdown that left the game down to a two-point conversion, which, after multiple flags, ultimately resulted in a miss.

The result bumped the Cowboys to 11-5 while the Lions fell to 11-5.

Let's analyze the game further with five winners and losers:

WINNER: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Prescott can deliver in big games when he's at home, and that was the case this time. The 30-year-old completed 26 of 38 passes for 345 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. The 92-yard touchdown inflated his yardage, but he came through when needed and got his team an imperative win to stay in the NFC East race.

LOSER: Jared Goff, Lions

It's rough to give Goff a loser spot given his last drive that should've tied the game. But that's the brutality of this sport, with Goff completing 19 of 34 passes for 271 yards, one touchdown and two picks. He only took one sack, but his two turnovers ultimately proved costly.

WINNER: CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Lamb was simply sensational in this one. The Lions' secondary has been hit and miss throughout the season, and Lamb made sure that swung his way en route to a 13-catch, 227-yard, one-touchdown outing that helped his team solidify the win. Both the catches and yards were career-high marks for the 24-year-old young star. He also became the the first player in franchise history with 12-plus catches and 225-plus yards receiving yards in a game.

LOSER: Two-point conversions

This play will be the talk of the NFL world all week. After Goff led a touchdown drive with essentially 20 seconds to go, Lions head coach Dan Campbell elected to go for the win on a two-point conversion. Offensive lineman Taylor Decker caught the first attempt for the potential win, but it was chalked off due to illegal touching.

Detroit moved five yards back and tried again, but a Micah Parsons offside called moved the ball back to the two-yard line. The third attempt saw Goff's out rout to James Mitchell well short, which Mitchell dropped anyways.

WINNER: Aidan Hutchinson, Lions

The Lions caught plenty of flack for this one, but they performed well to stay in it until the final seconds in what would've been a statement win. Their best player on the night was defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who logged all three team sacks on the night.

He recorded five tackles in total, but all three sacks were vital despite the result.