49ers, Ravens each clinch No. 1 seed in NFC, AFC in Week 17

There's still one more week left in the 2023 regular season, but we won't need another to find out which two teams will be the No. 1 seeds for the playoffs.

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens clinched the top spots in the NFC and AFC on Sunday with results going their way.

San Francisco, 12-4, handled the Washington Commanders on the road 27-10, but got help with the Dallas Cowboys beating the Detroit Lions 20-19 at home and the Arizona Cardinals stunning the Philadelphia Eagles on the road 35-31.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Had the Eagles taken care of business at home, the 49ers would've had to wait another week to clinch the NFC's top spot. They would've needed to beat the Los Angeles Rams at home, but now can avoid the stress and optimize the time wisely with proper rest.

On the other hand, the Ravens just needed to beat the Miami Dolphins at home to secure it. And boy did they ever. Baltimore, 13-3, routed now 11-5 Miami 56-19 to seal the top seed in the AFC.

KINGS OF THE NORTH AND THE #1 SEED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wz4TRZRpJJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2023

The Dolphins could've pushed the race to the final week had they pulled off the upset in this one, but the offense without Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle looked bleak while Lamar Jackson shredded their defense with five passing touchdowns.

Baltimore will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out the regular season.