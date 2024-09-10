49ers honor Ricky Pearsall shooting first responders before Jets game

Pearsall and the 49ers acknowledged the first responders who helped save the wide receiver's life after he was shot in a robbery attempt on Aug. 31 in San Francisco.

The organization celebrated San Francisco Police Sergeant Joelle Harrell and Dr. Lucy Kornblith on the Levi’s Stadium grass before the 49ers and New York Jets squared off in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

And Pearsall, who turned 24 on Monday, celebrated the community heroes with hugs during the heartwarming moment.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Heroes ❤️💛



Just 9 days ago Ricky Pearsall was shot. The first responders who came to his aid were honored at tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/urXoMWVg2n — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 10, 2024

The 49ers read a statement aloud to the crowd in Santa Clara, informing fans of what Harrell and Kornblith do on a day-to-day basis.

“We are honored to recognize two of the many front-line heroes involved in the emergency efforts of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall,” the Levi’s Stadium speakers blared out. “Sergeant Joelle Harrell is a San Francisco native who has been policing in San Francisco for over 30 years. She and her husband, Sergeant Frank Harrell, were actively involved in the passionate fans at Candlestick for over 20 years. She takes pride in protecting and serving her community.

“Dr. Lucy Kornblith is an associate professor of surgery at UCSF and a trauma and acute care surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General and Trauma Center. She is proudly married to Dr. Aaron Kornblith and is the mother of Juda. She is grateful to be a part of the team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General and Trauma Center that provides life-saving care to injured and critically ill Bay Area patients.”

Kornblith helped Pearsall recover from a gunshot wound to the chest that was inches away from causing a much more worrisome outcome.

Harrell is the officer who told the San Francisco Chronicle’s St. John Barned-Smith about how she kept Pearsall -- who was unsure if he’d survive -- calm by accompanying him and reinforcing his strength.

She also helped stop Pearsall’s bleeding by placing her police hat on his back where the bullet exited and his shirt on his chest where it entered.

The two heroes served as bright spots in what was a daunting moment for Pearsall and the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

The 49ers, joined by an upbeat, recovering Pearsall and the Faithful, showed Kornblith and Harrell the love they deserved.

“49ers Talk” hosts Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss how the Ricky Pearsall incident could bring the San Francisco 49ers closer together this season.