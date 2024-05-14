Has a WNBA team ever won 3 straight titles? Aces can make rare history in 2024

Will the Las Vegas Aces make it three WNBA titles in as many seasons?
Las Vegas enters the 2024 campaign on the heels of a dominant two-year run where they've twice been crowned as champions.
Since Becky Hammon took over as head coach, Las Vegas has gone a combined 60-16 in the regular season and 16-3 in the playoffs en route to capturing the franchise's first two WNBA titles.
A'ja Wilson and Co. made history by going back-to-back last year, and they'll join even more rarefied air if they can pull off a three-repeat in 2024...
How many WNBA teams have won consecutive championships?
The Aces last year became just the third franchise to win consecutive titles, joining the Los Angeles Sparks and the now-disbanded Houston Comets.
Has a WNBA team ever won three straight championships?
Yes, but it's only been achieved once.
How many WNBA teams have won three straight championships?
The Comets are the only team in WNBA history to win three or more championships in a row. Powered by a Big Three of Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, Houston won the first four WNBA titles from 1997-2000.
The Sparks, meanwhile, went back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.
What WNBA team has won the most championships?
The Comets are tied with the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm for the most WNBA titles with four. The Sparks, Dallas Wings -- formerly the Detroit Shock -- and Phoenix Mercury have three championships apiece, while the Aces are the only other franchise with multiple titles.
List of WNBA champions by year
Here's a look at every WNBA champion by year:
2023: Las Vegas Aces
2022: Las Vegas Aces
2021: Chicago Sky
2020: Seattle Storm
2019: Washington Mystics
2018: Seattle Storm
2017: Minnesota Lynx
2016: Los Angeles Sparks
2015: Minnesota Lynx
2014: Phoenix Mercury
2013: Minnesota Lynx
2012: Indiana Fever
2011: Minnesota Lynx
2010: Seattle Storm
2009: Phoenix Mercury
2008: Detroit Shock
2007: Phoenix Mercury
2006: Detroit Shock
2005: Sacramento Monarchs
2004: Seattle Storm
2003: Detroit Shock
2002: Los Angeles Sparks
2001: Los Angeles Sparks
2000: Houston Comets
1999: Houston Comets
1998: Houston Comets
1997: Houston Comets