Why someone was playing video games on Fenway Park's Jumbotron

It might be winter, but it was Game On at Fenway Park this week. Not for baseball, though, but "Fortnite."

Someone was spotted playing the popular video game on its big MassMutual-sponsored Jumbotron on Thursday — a social media post of the sight went viral.

"I hate to be a snitch, but someone is playing Fortnite in Fenway right now," Red Sox blogger Jake Roy said on X.

It even caught the attention of NBA superstar and Red Sox part owner, who commented, likely speaking for millions of other gamers eager for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, "Ayyyyeee!! Let me get some Madden games going on there!"

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Red Sox for details and a representative wrote back, "We were doing some testing for an event in the near future and more details will be available later."

While the representative didn't share more information about the event, they did say it wasn't this month's Call of Duty League tournament being hosted at MGM Music Hall.