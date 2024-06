Angel Reese says ‘some people got a special whistle' after flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was assessed a flagrant foul after she hit Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark on a drive to the basket during Sunday’s game.

Clark was driving to the hoop in the third quarter of the game when Reese swung her arm, hitting Clark in the head and sending her sprawling to the floor:

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

After video review, the play was ruled a flagrant one foul on Reese, and Clark was given two free throws while the Fever retained possession.

A flagrant one foul is assessed in the WNBA if a foul is interpreted as “unnecessary,” while a flagrant two foul would be considered unnecessary and “excessive,” according to the league’s rule book.

Following the Sky's loss to the Fever, Clark spoke out about the play.

"I think we went up really strong a lot of times and we didn't get a lot of calls," she said. "Going back and looking at the film, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made. I guess some people got a special whistle."

This isn’t the first time a Sky player has been assessed a flagrant foul against the Fever this season, as Chennedy Carter was assessed a flagrant one on a hard foul on Clark earlier in the year.