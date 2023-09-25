Visiting hours being held Monday for Patriots fan who died during game

Visiting hours are being held Monday for Dale Mooney, the 53-year-old New England Patriots fan who collapsed during a game at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 17 and later died.

According to his obituary, Mooney was born in Exeter, New Hampshire, and attended Marshwood High School in South Berwick, Maine. He worked in the construction industry his whole life, and was self-employed for most of it.

"Dale loved the New England Patriots and music," his obituary reads. "He attended many concerts with his wife Lisa. Dale played for the Maineiacs Dart Team in the Seacoast Dart Association."

He is survived by his wife and his two sons, Brandon and Aaron.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory on Route 108 in Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Investigation into Dale Mooney's death ongoing

Over a week after Mooney's death, many questions remain unanswered.

The Newmarket, New Hampshire, resident's death is being investigated by state police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. He was pronounced dead at at Attleborough hospital on the evening of Sept. 17 after fans described a fight breaking out while he was at the game.

Preliminary autopsy results released last week "did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue," the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. The cause and manner of Mooney's death are still unclear, and further testing will be done.

The investigation into Mooney's death is ongoing; any witnesses who saw what happened and haven't yet been interviewed have been asked to reach out to authorities. The investigation has so far included talking with law enforcement and examining videos fo the fight that broke out before Mooney's death.

No charges have been filed.

Witnesses describe fight at Gillette Stadium

Witnesses have described a fight breaking out just before Mooney's death.

"It was really one punch that I saw and the victim got punched really hard on the side of the head, and went down. He's a bigger guy but he just crumbled," one witness said.

Cell phone video shared by one person showed security rushing down to break up the fight, and paramedics attending to the injured man.

"First responders got there and they instantly start doing compressions, they had to lay him out in the aisle between the seats. They were doing compressions by my estimation for easily 10 minutes," the witness added. "It was pretty heartbreaking and the game was still going on so the general public clearly knew what was going on in our section so the game was going on, people are cheering for the Patriots comeback, and this poor guy has passed away before our eyes. It was pretty brutal to watch."

Lifelong Patriots fan remembered

The New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium released a joint statement on Mooney's death last week, calling the situation a heartbreaking one.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game," the statement said. "We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

Mooney's wife told NBC10 Boston that he was a loving husband and father, as well as a longtime Patriots fan who had been going to Gillette to support the team for multiple years without incident.

"I want people to know what kind of person he was," she said. "He has been a season ticket holder for 30 years and never had one problem. He is the kindest, gentlest person."