Travis Kelce jersey sales increase nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Swifties are buying jerseys.

With romance rumors circulating and a new love story possibly being written about Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the pop star's enormous and rabid fan base now has a new favorite football player. And many of them also might have a new football jersey.

While Swift attended the Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, there was a surge in the sale of Kelce's No. 87 jersey.

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top-five selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," a representative from sports apparel and fan gear company Fanatics, the NFL's official e-commerce partner, told NBC on Monday.

No way of knowing for sure how many of those purchases were in fact made by Swifties. But Kelce has been in the NFL since 2013, and his jersey was not among the top-10 sellers as of August, per the league. He wasn't even the most popular Kelce jersey, with his brother Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles outselling him.

But it seems like Taylor Swift is good for business.

Swift sat in a suite at Sunday's game with Kelce's mother Donna. The 12-time Grammy winner then celebrated Kelce's touchdown catch with the exuberance of a Swiftie at one of her concerts. After the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together.

That near confirmation caused a spike in relationship speculation and jersey sales.

