Team USA men's and women's 5x5 basketball both claimed gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the finals provided a harsh reality: the next one may not be so straightforward.

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics next up on the summer calendar, both teams may look quite different when they take the hardwood.

On the men's side, LeBron James, 39, and Steph Curry, 36, seem like sure shots not to be involved, while Kevin Durant, 35, may be a slight possibility if he really pushes for it.

For the women's team, Diana Taurasi, 42, will be passing the rock to the next up-and-coming ball handler, while Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas and Chelsea Gray may also be doubts as they hit 35 years old and up.

So, which players could form the 12-player rosters in Los Angeles? Let's take an early prediction:

Who will be on Team USA men's basketball at the 2028 Olympics?

Whether Steve Kerr remains head coach is still unclear, the U.S. should have plenty of talent to pick from, which will make things difficult for the selection committee.

The primary focus will have to be developing as many generational prospects as possible, given how France's Victor Wembanyama and Serbia's Nikola Jokic almost single-handedly steered their respective nations to a medal.

The U.S. needed heroics from James, Curry and Durant to pull off the gold, but it'll have to be other players in L.A. These 12 players may be the list, along with their age in four years time in parentheses:

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers : Haliburton made the trip to Paris but rarely featured. He still has room to grow defensively, but his U.S. experience and elite playmaking should see him make the cut. (28)

: Haliburton made the trip to Paris but rarely featured. He still has room to grow defensively, but his U.S. experience and elite playmaking should see him make the cut. (28) Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: Edwards continues to rise as a star in the NBA, and that trajectory should continue. He's not afraid of the big moment and will lead by example, which are two imperative traits. (27)

Edwards continues to rise as a star in the NBA, and that trajectory should continue. He's not afraid of the big moment and will lead by example, which are two imperative traits. (27) Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: Booker was the unsung player in Paris. The Suns star converted himself as a 3-and-D archetype to support the main triumvirate and succeeded. He may be in for a bigger role next time. (31)

Booker was the unsung player in Paris. The Suns star converted himself as a 3-and-D archetype to support the main triumvirate and succeeded. He may be in for a bigger role next time. (31) Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: Tatum made headlines for not playing as much in Paris, but he has the skill set to make an impact. He'll need to learn how to optimize that on the international stage, though, to take the next step. (30)

Tatum made headlines for not playing as much in Paris, but he has the skill set to make an impact. He'll need to learn how to optimize that on the international stage, though, to take the next step. (30) Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat: It's not fully clear whether Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid will participate in 2028, but chances are it may be unlikely due to their increasing age and injury history. Adebayo's versatility should seem him in the fold, even if he won't be the guaranteed starter. (30)

It's not fully clear whether Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid will participate in 2028, but chances are it may be unlikely due to their increasing age and injury history. Adebayo's versatility should seem him in the fold, even if he won't be the guaranteed starter. (30) Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks: If Haliburton's defensive game doesn't refine, Brunson could get the call at being the starting guard. He arguably was the best player not called to Paris, but his overall solidity should be useful in heavy minutes. (31)

If Haliburton's defensive game doesn't refine, Brunson could get the call at being the starting guard. He arguably was the best player not called to Paris, but his overall solidity should be useful in heavy minutes. (31) Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers: Maxey was another player not brought to Paris, but he keeps improving in the NBA and may not be overlooked next time. He's another who could make a case to be the starting guard. (27)

Maxey was another player not brought to Paris, but he keeps improving in the NBA and may not be overlooked next time. He's another who could make a case to be the starting guard. (27) Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder: Holmgren doesn't have experience with the senior team yet, but he could be the nation's best center by 2028. He could also be the best option to go against Wembanyama, which would make for riveting battles. (26)

Holmgren doesn't have experience with the senior team yet, but he could be the nation's best center by 2028. He could also be the best option to go against Wembanyama, which would make for riveting battles. (26) Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic: The 2022 No. 1 overall pick is quietly becoming one of the best all-around talents in the league. The Magic star currently has the best case to start at the 4 and could be even better by 2028. (25)

The 2022 No. 1 overall pick is quietly becoming one of the best all-around talents in the league. The Magic star currently has the best case to start at the 4 and could be even better by 2028. (25) Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans: Williamson was supposed to be the next major American talent. Things haven't panned out that way with his injury history, but his talent is undeniable when he's playing and he'd be a force to reckon with on the international level. (28)

Williamson was supposed to be the next major American talent. Things haven't panned out that way with his injury history, but his talent is undeniable when he's playing and he'd be a force to reckon with on the international level. (28) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: Mobley may not be the flashiest name, but he'd be a rock defensively to call upon in specific matchups. But he should only go if Davis cannot. (27)

Mobley may not be the flashiest name, but he'd be a rock defensively to call upon in specific matchups. But he should only go if Davis cannot. (27) Cooper Flagg, TBD: Flagg isn't in the NBA yet, but his talent may be too hard to ignore if he develops properly by 2028. The 17-year-old already starred in a scrimmage against Team USA in the buildup to Paris. If he's legitimate, he should make the team, regardless of seniority. (21)

Honorable mentions: Jaylen Brown, Celtics (voicing displeasure publicly), Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (suspensions and injuries), Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (needs more on-ball work), Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets (space)

Who will be on Team USA women's basketball at the 2028 Olympics?

It's also not clear if Cheryl Reeves will be the head coach in 2028, but the women's competition has a bigger talent gap than the men's.

With the number of new WNBA talents coming in, the selection committee may find it equally as tough to choose 12 players in four years time.

The main aspect might be having to get younger compared to the Paris roster and ones from prior Olympics. These 12 have the strongest cases:

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: Wilson is by far the best player in the WNBA and, barring anything out of the ordinary, should still be her in four years time. The U.S. likely doesn't win gold in Paris without her. (31)

Wilson is by far the best player in the WNBA and, barring anything out of the ordinary, should still be her in four years time. The U.S. likely doesn't win gold in Paris without her. (31) Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty: Stewie was just as vital as Wilson in Paris, coming up big whenever a bucket was needed. She should also be an automatic pick. (33)

Stewie was just as vital as Wilson in Paris, coming up big whenever a bucket was needed. She should also be an automatic pick. (33) Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever : Clark is setting all kinds of records and her first season in the WNBA is far from finished. She should be a lock for L.A. to make her Olympic debut. (26)

: Clark is setting all kinds of records and her first season in the WNBA is far from finished. She should be a lock for L.A. to make her Olympic debut. (26) Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: Ionescu, 26, was tied for the youngest person on the Paris roster. But the sharpshooter is only getting better and experience should see her start in L.A. (30)

Ionescu, 26, was tied for the youngest person on the Paris roster. But the sharpshooter is only getting better and experience should see her start in L.A. (30) Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: Like Booker did on the men's side, Collier stepped back from her club role and provided help where needed. Those types of personalities are extremely vital on the international setting. (31)

Like Booker did on the men's side, Collier stepped back from her club role and provided help where needed. Those types of personalities are extremely vital on the international setting. (31) Angel Reese, Chicago Sky: Reese is having a stellar rookie year in the WNBA but still needs more refining besides rebounding. That should be a likely possibility in four years, so she should be on the team. (26)

Reese is having a stellar rookie year in the WNBA but still needs more refining besides rebounding. That should be a likely possibility in four years, so she should be on the team. (26) Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces: Young also knows how to step back and play a larger role apart from scoring. She starred in Paris for doing so and should do it again in L.A. (30)

Young also knows how to step back and play a larger role apart from scoring. She starred in Paris for doing so and should do it again in L.A. (30) Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever: Boston doesn't have Olympic experience but is rising in the U.S. ranks. As she continues to shine down low on both ends of the floor, she could have an important role in L.A. (26)

Boston doesn't have Olympic experience but is rising in the U.S. ranks. As she continues to shine down low on both ends of the floor, she could have an important role in L.A. (26) Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks: Brink was supposed to be on the 3x3 team in Paris before an ACL tear derailed those plans. But Brink will have had plenty of time to recover by then, and her size and mobility will be a key asset. (26)

Brink was supposed to be on the 3x3 team in Paris before an ACL tear derailed those plans. But Brink will have had plenty of time to recover by then, and her size and mobility will be a key asset. (26) Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: Copper is enjoying a career scoring year in Phoenix, but didn't get called upon often in Paris. However, her versatility and experience may scream as pluses to have in four years. (33)

Copper is enjoying a career scoring year in Phoenix, but didn't get called upon often in Paris. However, her versatility and experience may scream as pluses to have in four years. (33) Paige Bueckers, TBD: The UConn product isn't in the WNBA yet, but she was supposed to be the next big thing before Clark's emergence. If she avoids any more major injuries and gets back on track with her elite trajectory, she may be too good to ignore in four years despite her U.S. inexperience. (26)

The UConn product isn't in the WNBA yet, but she was supposed to be the next big thing before Clark's emergence. If she avoids any more major injuries and gets back on track with her elite trajectory, she may be too good to ignore in four years despite her U.S. inexperience. (26) Juju Watkins, TBD: Watkins could have the chance at a homecoming. The USC star is still rising in the college ranks and projects to be an elite scoring guard with size. Even if she wouldn't play as much, she could prove before then she should have a spot on the team. (23)

Honorable mentions: Kelsey Plum, Aces (profile not needed), Rickea Jackson, Sparks (space), Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream (could return to 3x3), Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm (age/profile not needed), Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics (space)