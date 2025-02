Serena Williams makes surprise appearance with Kendrick Lamar in halftime show

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance in New Orleans on Sunday.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion joined her fellow Compton-native Lamar as he performed "Not Like Us," his final diss track against Canadian rapper Drake, who he got into a feud with last year.

Williams was seen dancing in a tennis-like uniform as Lamar rapped Grammy-winning track.

Serena Williams had to pop off with Kendrick during "Not Like Us"



Compton's finest ๐Ÿ˜ค pic.twitter.com/9OIvVcmNnR — espnW (@espnW) February 10, 2025

The tennis legend also shared some behind-the-scenes content from her Super Bowl performance. Check it out below:

Letโ€™s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿฟ pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025