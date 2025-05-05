Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET ahead of C's-Knicks Game 1
California Wildfires

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. gets medal replicas for 10 lost in LA wildfires

Hall left his 10 Olympic medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home in January during the wildfires.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Months after losing his Olympic medals in the Los Angeles wildfires, swimming champion Gary Hall Jr. has been given replicas.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach presented replicas of the 10 medals to Hall on Monday in Lausanne, Switzerland at the IOC headquarters.

"Thank you for the medals. Never before have 10 Olympic medals been replaced — probably because no one has lost 10 medals before" Hall said with a laugh. "I will do a better job at taking care of these."

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE
US swimmer Gary Hall Jr. holds one of the original medals as he is presented with repilicas of his Olympic medals by IOC President Thomas Bach during a handover ceremony after the originals were destroyed with his house in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, at the Olympic House in Lausanne on May 5, 2025. (Photo by Denis Balibouse / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DENIS BALIBOUSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
US swimmer Gary Hall Jr. holds one of the original medals as he is presented with replicas of his Olympic medals by IOC President Thomas Bach during a handover ceremony after the originals were destroyed with his house in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, at the Olympic House in Lausanne on May 5, 2025. (Photo by Denis Balibouse/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Hall, now 50, swam for Team USA at the Olympics in 1996, 2000 and 2004 — winning five gold, three silver and two bronze medals. He left those medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home during the January fires that destroyed parts of the city.

"When we were reading your tragic story of losing your house and all your possessions and all your worldly properties, this was going straight to our heart," Bach said. "But even more so when we learned how you're overcoming this tragedy, in the way of a true Olympic champion."

The Summer Olympics will return to Los Angeles in 2028 for the first time since 1984.

Sports

soccer 3 hours ago

3 MLS clubs rank among most valuable soccer clubs in the world. Here's why

PGA Tour 15 hours ago

Scottie Scheffler matches PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record in win at Byron Nelson

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will feature more events and will award more medals than prior Olympics.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresOlympics
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us