NASCAR in Miami: Schedule, watch info, picks for Homestead playoff race

The best drivers in the world are taking their talents to South Beach this weekend.

NASCAR will continue the playoffs at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second race in the Round of 8. Joey Logano locked up his spot in the Championship 4 title race with his win in Las Vegas last week, leaving seven drivers to fight for the final three spots.

Homestead-Miami will present a unique challenge for the competitors, who haven’t visited the 1.5-mile oval since last October. The track has a one-of-a-kind layout for its size, making it incomparable to any other venue on the schedule.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, who is racing in Miami? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And which drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 Straight Talk Wireless 400:

When is the NASCAR race in Miami?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set for Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. The 38 drivers will be split into two groups (found here) with each group getting 20 minutes of free practice and then competing in two-round qualifying. Here’s how it works:

Each driver will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing.

In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order. The fastest driver overall will start on the pole, the fastest driver in the other group will start second.

Positions 3 through 10 are set on final round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions (4th, 6th, 8th, 10th), Group B filling the odd-numbered positions (3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th).

Positions 11 through 38 are set based on first round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions, Group B filling the odd-numbered positions.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC with Marty Snider, Kim Coon and Dave Burns serving as pit reporters. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 26 (streaming)

Sunday, Oct. 27 (NBC and streaming)

Countdown to Green: 2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports app

Straight Talk Wireless 400: 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports app

NASCAR Homestead-Miami entry list, drivers

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Homestead-Miami – the 34 full-timers, plus four others.

A.J. Allmendinger and Kaz Grala will continue their part-time schedules for Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing, respectively. Elsewhere, J.J. Yeley will make his seventh start of the season for NY Racing Team and Chad Finchum rejoins MBM Motorsports for his second race of 2024.

Here’s the full entry list for Homestead-Miami:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Kubota 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Freightliner 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Panini 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Consumer Cellular 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chili's 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Rebel Bourbon 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Beef A Roo 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Mavis Tire 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Zep 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Meat N' Bone 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Worldwide Express 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Hunt Brothers Pizza 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing McDonald's 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports gener8tor 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Bonanza Cabernet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 44 J.J. Yeley NY Racing Team Urban Youth 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger/Vitamin Water 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing Schluter Systems 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 66 Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports GreenLightPP.com 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Wellcare 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Zeigler Auto Group 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2024 Straight Talk Wireless 400 entry list

NASCAR Homestead-Miami predictions, picks, favorites

You aren’t going to find many upset winners at Homestead, largely due to the track difficulty, tire wear and playoff stakes.

Over the 25 races held there since it first opened in 1999, all 17 drivers who have won at the track have at least 19 career victories except Byron and Bell. They have 13 and nine career victories, respectively, but they are young active drivers who are on pace to easily surpass that mark.

So, who should you look at this weekend? Larson stands out as the favorite with a series-best 625 laps led – including 295 over the past two years. Hamlin has the most Homestead wins with three and 12 top-10s in 19 career starts.

Other playoff drivers to watch include Bell (last year’s Homestead winner) and Byron (2021 Homestead winner). Bell has been more consistent than any driver in the playoffs, and a win in the next few weeks seems inevitable. Byron, likewise, has four straight top-fives over the past month.

Reddick, Blaney and Elliott, facing a points deficit, are heading to a track where they’ve all had some success. Reddick has three top-fives in four Homestead starts, Blaney led 53 laps last year while finishing second and Elliott’s 10.4 career average finish at Homestead is second only to Bell (10.0).

So, long story short, all of the heavy hitters should challenge for the win on Sunday.

NASCAR Homestead-Miami winners list, race history

Seven of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners at Homestead-Miami, including just two with multiple victories.

Hamlin leads all drivers with four Homestead-Miami wins, followed by Busch with two. The one-time winners are Truex (2017), Logano (2018), Byron (2021), Larson (2022) and Bell (2023).

NASCAR playoff standings entering Homestead-Miami

With Logano winning last week in Las Vegas, just three spots remain in the Championship 4. That leaves seven drivers at risk, though some are in a bigger hole than others. Hamlin, Reddick, Blaney and Elliott are below the cut line with Homestead-Miami and Martinsville still to go before the bottom four are eliminated.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

Here’s the playoff standings entering Homestead-Miami: