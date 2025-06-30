What to know about 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Schedule, course, TV info

NASCAR is celebrating Independence Day in Chicago once again.

The stock car racing series is visiting Grant Park for the third straight summer, with an action-packed weekend ahead.

With drivers now accustomed to the tricky course, it could be the most competitive race in the event's history. Past winners Shane van Gisbergen and Alex Bowman will vie for their second Chicago victory, while fellow stars Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace look for their first Windy City win.

Here's what to know about the NASCAR Chicago Street Race:

What is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend schedule?

The NASCAR Cup Series and second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series will both hit the track this weekend. Here's the full schedule for on-course events:

Saturday, July 5

Xfinity Series practice, 10:30 a.m. ET

Xfinity Series qualifying: 11:30 a.m. ET

Cup Series practice: 1 p.m. ET

Cup Series qualifying: 2 p.m. ET

Xfinity Series race (The Loop 110): 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 6

Cup Series race (Grant Park 165): 2 p.m. ET

Where does the NASCAR Chicago Street Race take place?

The street race takes place around Grant Park and Buckingham Fountain -- just south of Navy Pier along Lake Michigan.

Over a 2.2-mile course, drivers will cruise around Columbus Drive, Jackson Boulevard, Michigan Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive — with speeds exceeding 140 mph in the straightaway sections.

Road closures are already in place as the course is being blocked off.

We walked, biked and drove the Chicago NASCAR Street Race course to see what it’s really like—and how long it takes to complete without race-day speed.

Race course map for NASCAR Chicago

The race course will look the same for the third straight year. Here's a map:

NASCAR Chicago NASCAR Chicago

NASCAR Chicago concerts and events

Zac Brown Band will headline the NASCAR Chicago Street Race concert on Saturday, July 5. You can grab tickets for the show here.

Tickets for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Tickets went on sale in January at a reduced price, and you can still get them.

As of Monday, NASCAR Chicago has tickets available for Michigan, Turn 8 and Congress bench seats. You can also purchase a general grounds pass with no reserved seat. Premier Frontstretch Reserved seats are sold out.

How to watch the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on TV

If you can't attend, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be available to watch on TNT and truTV, plus streaming on Max.

TNT will be the main broadcast, with Adam Alexander (play-by-play), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (analysis) and Steve Letarte (analysis) on the call. There will be an alt-cast on truTV with Jeff Burton and Larry McReynolds focusing on the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. You can also stream all of it with multi-cast options on Max.

Ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, iRacing executive vice president Steve Myers shared how the simulator game is making an impact in the real world.