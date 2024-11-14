How to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

It's a boxing match that's been building anticipation for over eight months.

An announcement in March revealed that boxing legend Mike Tyson would return to the ring after nearly two decades to take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The bout was originally scheduled for July 20 before being postponed in late May after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up.

But the stage is now set for "The Baddest Man on the Planet" to fight "The Problem Child" in a heavyweight match on Friday at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The generational showdown pits a 58-year-old who was the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the three-belt era against a 27-year-old who's had around a dozen pro fights since launching his boxing career in 2020.

Will Tyson, who's the betting underdog, be able to overcome the stark age difference in his first pro fight since 2005? Or will Paul earn a victory over one of the sport's biggest all-time names?

Here's how to watch the fight:

When is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

Tyson vs. Paul is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15.

Where is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight being held?

AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, is the venue for the fight.

What time does the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight start?

The main card action get underway at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET.

Tyson vs. Paul is the main event, meaning it will be the final fight of the night.

What is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul main card?

There are three other bouts on the main card, including a pair of title matches. The co-main event is a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano with the undisputed super-lightweight title on the line.

Taylor and Serrano last met in 2022 when they became the first women's boxers to ever headline at Madison Square Garden in New York. Taylor beat Serrano via split decision in a thrilling bout.

Here's a full look at the main card for Tyson vs. Paul (* = title owner):

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul (heavyweight fight)

Katie Taylor* vs. Amanda Serrano (undisputed super-lightweight title fight)

Mario Barrios* vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight title fight)

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (super-middleweight fight)

What TV channel is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on?

The fight won't air on cable TV.

How to stream the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight live online

Tyson vs. Paul will to be shown exclusively on Netflix. A Netflix subscription, which starts at $6.99 per month, is required to watch.

The fight will also be available to commercial establishments, like bars and restaurants, that have DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, according to Joe Hand Promotions. To find the establishments near you that are showing the fight, click here.

How many rounds is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

The professionally sanctioned bout will feature eight rounds lasting two minutes each, shorter than the typical three-minute rounds.

The fighters will also use 14-ounce gloves, which are heavier than standard gloves.

