Jockey Umberto Rispoli crosses the finish line on Journalism #2 to win the 150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 17, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Journalism has made a comeback... on the race track.

The 3-year-old colt won the 150th Preakness Stake in a photo finish at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

"A REMARKABLE RECOVERY BY JOURNALISM!"



JOURNALISM WINS THE 150TH PREAKNESS STAKES!

Goal Oriented, a Bob Baffert horse who won a Kentucky Derby undercard race, and Derby favorite and eventual-runner-up Journalism were the betting favorites in the days leading up to the race.

Clever Again took a commanding lead from the jump and held on through much of the race, but the early push proved too much for the young colt, who was overtaken by Gosger in the final seconds.

Journalism seemingly struggled in the early part of the race, sitting at sixth through much of the course. But just as Gosger was within reach of the finish line, Journalism used a last burst of energy to beat Gosger at the post.

Internet favorite Sandman, who also made a last minute push to the front, rounded out the top three. Goal Oriented finished fourth.

Sovereignty, who won the first leg of the Triple Crown May 3, opted out of the Preakness just three days after his last-second victory at Churchill Downs, ending the bid for a potential Triple Crown winner for the seventh consecutive year. This was the fifth Preakness to not feature the reigning Kentucky Derby winner since Justify's Triple Crown triumph in 2018.

The race featured a $2 million prize purse for the second year in a row — the highest purse in Preakness history, though still less than half of what the Kentucky Derby offered.

At last year's 149th Preakness, Seize the Gray pull ahead by 2 1/4 lengths for a commanding victory over then-reigning Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan.

victory marks a historic moment for the The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown as it will be the last win earned in the old Pimlico Race Course, which is set to be demolished and renovated beginning in June.