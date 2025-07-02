The city is buzzing, the track is almost ready and cars are arriving soon.

Now, it's time to meet the drivers.

The 2025 Chicago Street Race will see the world's greatest stock car drivers hitting the track. A combination of big name stars, past Chicago winners and young prospects will make up the field in Sunday's race.

Here's everything to know about the drivers competing in the Grant Park 165:

Who are the drivers in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

There are 41 drivers attempting to qualifying for the 2025 Chicago Street Race.

Thirty-six of the 41 entries are locked into the race by virtue of the NASCAR charter system. That leaves five drivers battling for four spots, with the slowest one going home after Saturday's qualifying session.

The five drivers who are not guaranteed a starting spot are Kaulig Racing's Will Brown, Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill, Garage 66's Josh Bilicki, 23XI Racing's Corey Heim and Live Fast Motorsports' Katherine Legge.

One of the standout drivers in Sunday's race will be Tyler Reddick, who competes for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing. He'll be sporting a Jordan Brand-sponsored Toyota that will be tough to miss out on track.

Here's the full entry list for the Grant Park 165, with car numbers, driver names, team names and sponsors:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Light Apple 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Breztri 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Kroger/Blue Buffalo 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Slurpee 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Sea Best 11 Ryan Truex Joe Gibbs Racing Progressive 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 13 Will Brown* Kaulig Racing Mobile X 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Celsius 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Body Guard 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Craftsman 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft/Quick Lane 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing McDonald's 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports All-Pro Auto Reconditioning 33 Austin Hill* Richard Childress Racing United Rentals 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Grillo's Pickles 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Lucy 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Vermeer Midwest 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Haas/Andy's Custard 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Advent Health 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Jordan Brand 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Rate 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Arby's 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 66 Josh Bilicki* Garage 66 PureKick 67 Corey Heim* 23XI Racing Robinhood 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports DePaul University 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Zeigler Auto Group 78 Katherine Legge* Live Fast Motorsports e.l.f. Cosmetics 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing WeatherTech 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Jockey 2025 Grant Park 165 entry list

Favorites, picks, predictions for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing

The inaugural Chicago winner in 2023, SVG has only gotten stronger in the past two years. The former Australian Supercars driver has transitioned to full-time NASCAR, making him even more familiar with the American stock cars. He won the Xfinity Series race at Chicago last year and was in position to take the Cup victory again before an accident took him out. With one win already in 2025 at the road course in Mexico City, the 36-year-old Kiwi is again the heavy favorite in Chicago.

Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

In the first two years, no one has led more laps in Chicago than Bell (51) -- he just doesn't have the finishes to show for it. The Joe Gibbs Racing star was 18th in 2023 after winning both stages and 37th in 2024 after hitting the wall late. Bell has already won a road course race this year (Circuit of the Americas) and finished second to SVG in Mexico City. He could be the top challenger for van Gisbergen this weekend.

Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports

Fresh off a hometown win in Atlanta, Elliott has more momentum than any driver. He's scored three straight top-fives, including a third-place finish in Mexico City behind SVG and Bell. Elliott's road course prowess matches anyone in the field, leading all drivers with seven career wins. Even though he hasn't visited victory lane at the track type since 2021, he's been more consistent than anyone (25 top-10s in 37 career starts).

Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

Gibbs didn't get the finish in Mexico City (11th), but he was the only driver to match SVG out front. He led 27 laps in the race, often battling side-by-side with the eventual winner. In Chicago, Gibbs has finished ninth and third with laps led each year. Still searching for his first career win, the 22-year-old Gibbs could finally get it done on Sunday in his 106th career start.

Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports

He's not necessarily a household name, but McDowell is constantly in the mix at road courses. The 2023 Indianapolis winner started fifth and finished fifth in Mexico city -- the same finish he had in Chicago last summer. That came after a seventh-place run in 2023. McDowell, like SVG, is one of the series' best drivers at racing in the rain.

Longshots and sleepers to watch

There are plenty of skilled street course racers in the field on Sunday that haven't been mentioned -- Kyle Larson, A.J. Allmendinger, William Byron and Tyler Reddick, to name a few. Another name to monitor is Will Brown, who is coming over from the same Australian series that gave us SVG. Brown, driving for Kaulig Racing in a one-off entry, made his Cup debut in Sonoma last year but has never driven the Chicago Street Race.