Sports

Celebrity fast lane: These stars are making their mark in auto racing

From Michael Jordan to Patrick Mahomes, here's a look at some celebrities and their connections auto racing.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Everyone loves going fast.

Whether it's driving a car yourself or watching them fly by, there's something appealing to the high-speed thrills.

That's especially true for a number of celebrities who are involved in auto racing. From NASCAR to IndyCar to Formula One and beyond, there is no shortage of stars associated with every major motorsports series across the globe.

Here's a look at some celebrities and their connections auto racing:

David Letterman

The iconic late-night television host has co-owned the IndyCar team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing since 1996. Letterman was born and raised in Indianapolis, which is where the sport is based out of. In his nearly 30 years as a team owner, Letterman's drivers have won the Indy 500 twice (2004 and 2020).

David Letterman
Robert Laberge/Getty Images
Robert Laberge/Getty Images
David Letterman, co-owner of the No. 15 Rahal-Letterman Honda puts the wreath around the neck of Buddy Rice in a makeshift victory lane after winning the rain shortened 88th running of the Indianapolis 500 part of the IRL IndyCar Series on May 30, 2004 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Patrick Dempsey

The "Grey’s Anatomy" star has a long history with auto racing. He has raced sports cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Rolex 24 at Daytona, with a best class finish of second at Le Mans and third at Daytona. Dempsey previously co-owned Dempsey Racing (IMSA SportsCar Championship) and Vision Racing (IndyCar).

Patrick Dempsey
Rick Dole/Getty Images
Rick Dole/Getty Images
Patrick Dempsey relaxes in the garage area during practice and qualifying for the 77th running of the Le Mans 24 Hour race at the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans on June 11, 2009 in Le Mans, France.

Michael Jordan

The NBA legend co-owns 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Since debuting in 2021, the former Chicago Bulls star has been seen at numerous races with his Jordan Brand sponsoring his Toyota drivers. 23XI Racing had eight race victories in its first four seasons.

Michael Jordan poses with his NASCAR team
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
2024 Regular Season Champion, Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota, poses with Curtis Polk, 23XI Racing co-owners, NBA Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota, after the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 1, 2024 in Darlington, South Carolina.

Rowan Atkinson

Atkinson, an English actor best known as Mr. Bean, competed in several races and is a proponent of hydrogen-powered vehicles. He has an extensive car collection that he has been growing throughout the years. Now 70 years old, Atkinson occasionally raced a Renault 5 GT Turbo in its one make series between 1984 and 1990.

Rowan Atkinson
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Rowan Atkinson is seen with eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier in a Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Rally1 during the Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2024 at Goodwood on July 11, 2024 in Chichester, England.

Alvin Kamara

The longtime New Orleans Saints running back became involved with NASCAR during the COVID-19 pandemic, when drivers participated in racial justice activism. He was named NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor in 2021 and has attended races in the NFL offseason ever since.

Alvin Kamara
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on track for his Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum pace car ride on track during previews for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Frankie Muniz

A former child star, Muniz joined the NASCAR Truck Series as a full-time driver in 2025. He scored a 10th-place finish in the season-opener at Daytona in February. Muniz has also made starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

Frankie Muniz
Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Frankie Muniz (No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford) enjoys a laugh during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 on Feb. 14, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Alpine F1 Team

A number of celebrities are investors in Alpine F1 Team, which enters the 2025 season with drivers Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan. Actor Ryan Reynolds' group purchased a 24% stake in the team in 2023. Later that year, a group of athletes became minority investors: Patrick Mahomes (NFL), Travis Kelce (NFL), Rory McIlroy (golf), Anthony Joshua (boxing), Trent Alexander-Arnold (soccer) and Juan Mata (soccer).

Patrick Mahomes and Jack Doohan
Kym Illman/Getty Images
Kym Illman/Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes, Alpine F1 Team Investor and player for the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks with Jack Doohan of Australia and BWT Alpine F1 Team prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4, 2024 in Miami, United States.

