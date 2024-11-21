Boston Celtics to visit White House for NBA championship celebration with Biden

The NBA champion Boston Celtics' victory lap continues Thursday as the team visits the White House for the traditional celebration with the president.

President Joe Biden is set to welcome the team at the mansion's South Lawn about 4:30 p.m. to commemorate Boston's five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks in June. The ceremony will be livestreamed on this page.

"It's something that’ll last a lifetime," C's star Jayson Tatum said last week of the chance to visit the White House.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ahead of the event, the Celtics shared a sneak peek at the jerseys they'll be giving Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Biden's is No. 46, since he's the 46th president, while the jerseys for Harris and her husband sport 18s, for the team's NBA record 18th title.

Among those scheduled to attend the ceremony are Gov. Maura Healey.

The last time the Celtics visited the White House as NBA champions, in 2008, George W. Bush was president.

Joyce N. Boghosian/White House This Sept. 19, 2008, photo shows President George W. Bush and Boston Celtics captain Paul Pierce shake hands as the team visited the White House following their championship victory.

The Celtics are on a quest to be the first team to repeat as champions since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. They're in Washington for a game against the Wizards Friday night, an NBA Cup matchup that tips off at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

PHOTOS: The Boston Celtics are NBA champions again!