Trending
NFL

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sign contract extensions: Report

By NBC Staff

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with Tee Higgins #5
Harry How/Getty Images

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with Tee Higgins #5 during a 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow will get to keep two of his biggest weapons for the foreseeable future.

Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have both signed long-term contract extensions with the team, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported.

Chase signed a four-year $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Schultz reported, citing the receiver as his source.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Higgins will get four years worth $115 million, with the first two years guaranteed.

Burrow is already locked into a long-term deal with the Bengals, having signed a five-year extension in 2023 worth $275 million and over $219 million guaranteed.

In the 2024 season, the Bengals went 9-8 and just missed out on the playoffs in the AFC wild card standings.

Sports

Sports Mar 14

John Feinstein, bestselling author and foremost sports writer, dies at 69

WNBA Mar 13

Diana Taurasi says goodbye to one of the greatest careers in women's basketball history

The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here’s where all 32 teams stand, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 overall pick.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us