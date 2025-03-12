The 2025 Formula 1 drivers stand for the drivers photocall prior to F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on Feb. 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Racing season is officially back.

With the NASCAR and IndyCar seasons already underway, that leaves only one major series left to kick off: Formula One.

The highest class of international racing and pinnacle of motorsport will return this weekend as 20 drivers and 10 teams are set to battle for glory. There are a number of things to look out for this season, including driver changes, a schedule shake-up and more.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's everything to know about the 2025 F1 season:

When does the F1 season start in 2025?

The 2025 Formula One season begins on Sunday, March 16, with the Australian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 schedule and calendar

For the second straight year, the season will feature 24 races at the same 24 tracks across the globe. The order has been switched up, though, to better accommodate the teams' worldwide travel.

The Australian Grand Prix will kick off the season for the first time since 2019, with previous host Bahrain moving back to round four to avoid a conflict with Ramadan. There will once again be three races in the United States -- Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

Here's the full schedule for 2025:

Grand Prix Track Race date Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne March 16 Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai March 23 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka April 6 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir April 13 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah April 20 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens May 4 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola Circuit, Imola May 18 Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco, Monaco May 25 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló June 1 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal June 15 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring, Spielberg June 29 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone July 6 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot July 27 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring, Mogyoród Aug. 3 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort Aug. 31 Italian Grand Prix Monza Circuit, Monza Sept. 7 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit, Baku Sept. 21 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore Oct. 5 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas, Austin Oct. 19 Mexico City Grand Prix Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City Oct. 26 São Paulo Grand Prix Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo Nov. 9 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise Nov. 22 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit, Lusail Nov. 30 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi Dec. 7 2025 Formula One calendar

Where to watch F1 in 2025

All 24 Formula One races will air on either ESPN or ABC in the United States. Races are also available to stream live on ESPN+.

As part of a deal with Sky Sports' team in the United Kingdom, ESPN airs a live simulcast of Sky's coverage for every practice, qualifying and race. The broadcast team includes David Croft, Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz, Natalie Pinkham, Bernie Collins and Nico Rosberg, among others.

F1 drivers and teams for 2025

There are six new full-time drivers and four veterans who changed teams for 2025. That means half of the grid is in a new place, which could shake up the running order.

The six new drivers are all rookies with no full-season experience. Liam Lawson of Red Bull is the most seasoned of the bunch, with 11 F1 starts over the last two seasons under his belt. Ollie Bearman of Haas (three starts) and Jack Doohan of Alpine (one start) have limited exposure, while three others will make their debut in Australia: Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, Gabriel Bortoleto of Kick Sauber and Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls.

Wait, Racing Bulls? That's right, Red Bull's junior team has undergone another name change. First it was Toro Rosso, then it became AlphaTauri, then it was Visa CashApp RB last season. Now, they're going by Racing Bulls.

As for the veterans on the move, the list is headlined by Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion will drive for Ferrari in 2025 after 12 seasons with Mercedes -- a partnership that included six titles and 84 wins. He'll be replacing Carlos Sainz, who heads to Williams after four seasons and four wins in red. Esteban Ocon left Alpine for Haas, replacing Nico Hülkenberg, who heads to Kick Sauber.

Here's a look at the full grid entering 2025:

Team Driver (home country) Car number McLaren Lando Norris (England) 4 McLaren Oscar Piastri (Australia) 81 Ferrari Charles Leclerc (Monaco) 16 Ferrari Lewis Hamilton (England) 44 Red Bull Max Verstappen (Netherlands) 1 Red Bull Liam Lawson (New Zealand) 30 Mercedes George Russell (England) 63 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli (Italy) 12 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso (Spain) 14 Aston Martin Lance Stroll (Canada) 18 Alpine Pierre Gasly (France) 10 Alpine Jack Doohan (Australia) 7 Haas Esteban Ocon (France) 31 Haas Ollie Bearman (England) 87 Racing Bulls Yuku Tsunoda (Japan) 22 Racing Bulls Isack Hadjar (France) 6 Williams Carlos Sainz (Spain) 55 Williams Alex Albon (Thailand) 23 Kick Sauber Nico Hülkenberg (Germany) 27 Kick Sauber Gabriel Bortoleto (Brazil) 5

Formula 1 predictions for 2025

Last season, for the first time since 2021, the winner of the drivers' and constructors' championship were different. Red Bull's Max Verstappen took home his fourth straight drivers' title, while McLaren regained the constructors' crown for the first time since 1998.

Will that success translate into 2025 more for Verstappen or McLaren? It's a safe bet considering the car regulations won't change until 2026.

McLaren's speed translated to preseason testing, where the MCL39 showed quick pace. Verstappen wasn't quite as quick in his RB21, but it's foolish to doubt the driver who has won 53 of 90 races over the last four years.

This year's title fight will feature additional challengers beyond Verstappen and Norris, who finished first and second last year. Piastri will look to seriously challenge his teammate Norris as the Aussie enters his third season.

Then there's the superstar Ferrari duo of Hamilton and Leclerc. Ferrari finished second in the constructors' championship to McLaren last season, and the seven-time champion Hamilton is only expected to improve their chances.

So, who will win the drivers' and constructors' championships in 2025? A repeat for McLaren seems likely given their preseason pace and recent history of improving their car throughout seasons. That bodes well for the 25-year-old Norris, who is primed to claim his first drivers' championship after winning four times last year.