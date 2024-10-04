Savannah Bananas are shipping back up to Boston next summer

Savannah Bananas players dance on the field before the start of their first Banana Ball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The Savannah Bananas are headed back to Boston next year for a repeat of this year's sold-out game at Fenway Park.

The popular exhibition baseball team, whose antics make the games feel more like circus acts than America's national pastime, will stop at the home of the Red Sox on a holiday weekend.

The Savannah Bananas are set to play Fenway Park July 5 and 6, a Saturday and Sunday, as part of the team's 2025 Banana Ball World Tour.

"All team rosters will be filled with the most entertaining and talented players in the world, including former MLB stars and celebrity guests," the team's announcement said.

Before making their Fenway Park debut, the Savannah Bananas celebrated National Doughnut Day with a Dunkin' duck boat stunt.

Bananas games, which feature choreographed dancing, funny stunts and elaborate showboating, typically sell out, and to get tickets, anyone who's interested should sign up for the lottery at thesavannahbananas.com/tickets.

Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK Players from the Party Animals make their way out of the Green Monster during the Savannah Bananas first Banana Ball game at Fenway Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

And for anyone in headed down to Red Sox spring training, the Savannah Bananas will be making their debut from Feb. 14-16 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

This summer, for their first visit to Boston, the Bananas took a tour of the city in a duck boat decked out in Dunkin' branding, bananas and doughnuts, and got up to some characteristically silly antics at a Dunkin' in Kenmore Square. The visit was a stunt organized by Dunkin' for National Doughnut Day.

NBC10 Boston A Savannah Banana player in a helmet handing out doughnuts at Dunkin' in Kenmore Square.