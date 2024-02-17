Red Sox acquire young arm for right hander John Schreiber

The Boston Red Sox made a move today trading right handed relief pitcher John Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals for minor-league right hander David Sandlin.
22-year-old Sandlin is ranked #20 of the Royals young prospects. Last year he went 4-2 with a 3.41 ERA (26 ER/68.2 IP), 90 strikeouts, 18 walks, a 1.19 WHIP, and a .250 opponent batting average in 15 starts in the minors.
Schreiber posted a 2.90 ERA (37 ER/114.2 IP) in 111 games with the Red Sox and was part of the Opening Day roster in 2023.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.