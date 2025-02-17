Puck drops in 4 Nations tournament Monday in Boston

Team USA hopes to keep its winning streak going in the next round of the 4 Nations tournament.

They beat Canada over the weekend in a raucous affair, and the competition comes to Boston on Monday at TD Garden.

But first, all of the action returns to Boston City Hall beginning at 11 a.m. for the finale of a 3-day fan fest, which is where you can enjoy some fun, family friendly activities while the world's best hockey players get in one last training session at Boston University's Agganis Arena.

And you don't have to pay to get in to the fan fest -- you just need to bring good vibes, because the games are expected to bring everything else.

The first game is at 1 p.m., Canada versus Finland. The second at 8 p.m., U.S. versus Sweden.

Team USA is already in the championship, but who they are playing will be decided on Monday.

Canada needs to beat Finland and hope Sweden loses. Finland needs to beat Canada and hope Sweden loses. And Sweden is going to need a miracle.

But if you are a Boston Bruins fan, you win every time. In each game window, there will be a B's player on the ice.

Forward Brad Marchand is playing for Team Canada, forward, Elias Lindholm for Team Sweden, and goalie Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Charlie McAvoy are on Team USA.

It's going to be a set of games you don't want to miss. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday, also at TD Garden.