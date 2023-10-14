Patriots signing QB/WR Malik Cunningham, report says

Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham (16) runs for a short gain during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are reportedly adding a promising rookie to their game day lineup.

Malik Cunningham, who plays at quarterback and wide receiver, has been signed to the Patriots' 53-man roster, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He said the move comes with Cunningham signing a three-year deal.

Cunningham went undrafted this year but the Louisville product -- he was a dual-threat QB -- was signed as a free agent, then showed promising signs for New England in the preseason.

The Pats are thin at wide receiver and looking to kickstart the season after a tepid 1-4 start that has them at the bottom of the AFC East.

Malik Cunningham talks about his preference to play quarterback vs. wide receiver, and how he felt he performed in the preseason after final game vs. the Titans.

He's been impressive in practice lately, too, according to Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

"Malik's really worked hard and made a lot of improvement," Belichick said this week, noting that he's made strides receiving the ball since the spring and is "competent" behind center as well.

"He's a smart kid, works hard and, the opportunities he's had, he's shown a lot of improvement," Belichick said.

Here’s what Bill Belichick said about Cunningham earlier in the week.



What role Cunningham would end up playing against the 2-3 Raiders on Sunday remains to be seen.