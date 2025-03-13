New report says 4 potential buyers are bidding for Boston Celtics

It appears we're getting closer to finding out who the next owner of the Boston Celtics will be.

A new report suggests the field has been narrowed to four potential buyers -- some of whom might sound familiar.

Those bidding on the team have until Friday to submit those revised offers to the NBA. And now according to a new report, we're getting a better idea of who may be in play.

CNBC's Michael Ozanian discusses why a potential Boston Celtics sale might not happen until next year and the reason why the franchise has a big sale price.

Sportico is reporting the Celtics are down to these four bidders:

Steve Pagliuca, a private equity investor who already owns a minority stake in the team

The Friedkin Group, a private consortium of businesses that owns two soccer teams in Europe, AS Roma and Everton, and Gulf States Toyota, one of the world's largest independent distributors of Toyota vehicles and parts

Stan Middleman, a minority owner of the Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Chisholm, managing partner for the Symphony Technology Group

The report is probably the biggest piece of sale-related news since Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck first announced he would sell the team last July. He bought it for $360 million in 2022, and Forbes now estimates it is worth around $6 billion.

With the Boston Celtics currently for sale, CNBC senior sports reporter Michael Ozanian discusses the franchise's value, what he thinks the team will sell for and the factors that play into the price.

But this is a process that will ake some time. The Celtics sale is in two stages -- 51% will be sold sometime soon, and the rest in 2028. And it's believed that Grousbeck will remain in control until the second transaction closes.