NBC Sports Boston is moving to a different Comcast/Xfinity TV package

As part of Comcast / Xfinity’s new agreements with NBC Sports Boston and New England Sports Network (NESN), both networks are moving from Xfinity’s Popular TV level of service to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package on Jan. 14.

“We’re pleased to have reached agreements with NBC Sports Boston and NESN and appreciate them working with us to continue offering their networks in a way that reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports and provides our customers with a choice. We are notifying customers that effective January 14, 2025, NBC Sports Boston and NESN will be available on the Ultimate TV level of service,” Comcast said in a statement. “While the majority of customers shouldn’t be impacted, we have promotional offers for customers with Popular TV service who want to continue receiving NBC Sports Boston and NESN.”

If you’re a subscriber of Comcast’s Xfinity Popular level of service, sign into your Xfinity account or go to Xfinity.com/upgradeTV to learn more and upgrade to Ultimate TV. Special offers are available. To watch, you will need an X1 TV box.

Along with NBC Sports Boston and NESN, Ultimate TV includes league networks (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB), seven additional sports networks and over 50 other channels.

Popular TV customers will see a reduction in fees.