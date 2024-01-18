NBC Sports Boston earns significant multiplatform audience growth in 2023

NEEDHAM, MA – January 18, 2024 – NBC Sports Boston, which delivered more than 3,000 hours of original content in 2023, earned year-over-year multiplatform audience growth for its Boston Celtics coverage – including increases with female audiences for live games – football programming, daily studio shows and digital video.

CELTICS PROGRAMMING:

NBC Sports Boston’s live-game coverage of the Celtics this season has posted a 10 percent increase in Total Audience Delivery (TAD) in the Boston market versus the same period last season (as of Jan. 17), as well as 14 percent and 32 percent gains in TV viewership for its pregame and postgame coverage, respectively. Among TV households in the Boston market this season, NBC Sports Boston’s live Celtics games have ranked as the No. 1 or No. 2 program in the respective timeslot, with more than 66 percent of games earning the top spot.

The female fan continues to crave Boston Celtics coverage with viewership up 34 percent in the key female 25-54 demo this season versus the 2022-23 season. This growth has equated to an average of approximately 26,000 impressions among females 25-54 per game in the Boston market, more than double the average two seasons ago when the Celtics were NBA Finalists.

FOOTBALL PROGRAMMING:

On the football front, NBC Sports Boston’s football programming is also up in viewership across the board, despite a losing season for the New England Patriots. Postgame Live delivered its highest-rated season since 2019, up 14 percent in viewership from the previous season. Pregame Live was up six percent year-over-year in viewership.

NBC Sports Boston’s nightly football shows -- The Breakdown, The Gameplan, Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast, and The Weekly Spread – also showed significant growth season vs. season. NBC Sports Boston’s football programming delivered more than 1.5M combined impressions.

DAILY SHOWS:

In addition to team-specific programming, NBC Sports Boston delivers an extensive slate of daily sports programming throughout the day and night, which also saw increases in 2023. NBC Sports Boston’s nightly studio commentary and perspective shows, Early Edition and Boston Sports Tonight, both finished up year-over-year in viewership by 24 percent and 15 percent, respectively. Both shows saw their top 10 highest-rated show rankings change with multiple additions from this past year.

The Zolak & Bertrand simulcast also saw success with four shows in 2023 ranking in the top-10 of all time in Households and viewership up by 8 percent year-over-year. Additionally, NBC Sports Boston’s Felger & Mazz radio simulcast has totaled more than 2 million Household impressions for the second year in a row.

MULTIPLATFORM/DIGITAL COVERAGE:

NBC Sports Boston continues to bring viewers multiplatform content both on TV and across digital. The network increased its total video views across all digital platforms to 286 million in 2023, up 11 million from 2022. NBC Sports Boston also launched a new NBC Sports Boston app in 2023, and continues to bring viewers real-time Boston sports coverage 24/7 on NBCSportsBoston.com.

LOOKING FORWARD TO 2024:

In 2024, NBC Sports Boston will continue to deliver viewers a robust slate of multiplatform content both on-air, online, and through the NBC Sports Boston app. The NBC Sports Boston Celtics broadcast team including Mike Gorman, Brian Scalabrine, Drew Carter, Abby Chin, Amina Smith, Eddie House and Chris Forsberg will bring fans the most in-depth coverage of the Celtics heading into and throughout the Playoffs.

Additionally, NBC Sports Boston has football fans covered heading into one of the biggest off-seasons in Patriots history. Led by Patriots Insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston will deliver unmatched coverage and analysis as the Patriots look to re-build a team that can get back to being perennial contenders.

NBC Sports Boston will continuously bring fans coverage on all their favorite Boston sports teams through special programming, radio simulcasts, nightly opinion shows, podcasts, online stories, video, and more.

