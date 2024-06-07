Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight rescheduled for November at AT&T Stadium

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City.

Mike Tyson's summer fight with Jake Paul has been rescheduled for November after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last month.

Tyson and Paul were scheduled to meet in the ring on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but the date was postponed last month after Tyson fell ill on a flight. The Tyson-Paul fight, along with the fight billed as "the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history" between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, will both now take place on Nov. 15.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T Stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

Tyson fell ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26, and his flight was met by first responders.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” said Tyson in a statement. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

Tickets already purchased for the fight at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium will be honored on the new fight date, promoters said. Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase until July 8.

new date for paul vs tyson ‼️ NOVEMBER 15, live on netflix #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/RguqcG2TIO — Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2024

Tyson's camp attributed last month's medical episode to an ulcer problem.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” the fight's promoters said in a statement.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since June 2005, but he has been training regularly for several years. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an entertaining exhibition in November 2020.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” Tyson said in the statement. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

The 27-year-old Paul is a YouTube star who has forged a successful prizefighting career mostly by taking on mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake: When he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish."