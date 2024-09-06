Lawmaker hits back at Belichick's claim that ‘Taxachusetts' keeps players away from Patriots

Former Patriots head coach Bill Bellichick is not a man of many words, but he has stirred up quite a conversation about what's known as the "millionaire's tax" in Massachusetts.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Belichick referred to the state as "Taxachusetts." He said the Fair Share Amendment, a 4% surtax on income over $1 million in a year, is impacting New England's ability to sign players.

"Once you hit that million-dollar threshold, then you pay more state tax in Massachusetts," Belichick said. "It's just another thing you've got to contend with in negotiations up there. It's not like Tennessee or Florida or Nevada, or some of these teams have no state income tax. So you get hit pretty hard on that with the agents. They'll come and sledgehammer you down about the taxes they're paying."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Fair Share Amendment was approved by voters in a ballot initiative in 2022.

Some lawmakers are saying Belichick should stick to football.

"Thank you for the six NFL titles, and maybe leave the tax policy to the experts," said state Rep. Mike Connolly, a Democrat in Middlesex County.

"There's a recent report from the Tax Foundation that says that at least 10 other NFL franchises face higher taxation than the New England Patriots."

And according to that Tax Foundation analysis, teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers pay double the amount in taxes than the Pats.

Players are also taxed in other states where they play games, which can later be deducted from their Massachusetts tax bill.

"For the most part, players are looking for, obviously, the most money, but an opportunity to succeed," said NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Phil Perry. "Even weather, I think, would rate higher in players' eyes, based on players that I've spoken to over the years, than tax rate would."

Connolly also argued that there's usually a kickback for playing in New England.

"I think it's pretty obvious we are obsessed with our sports team, myself included, and so even though it's probably true there's some impact with our taxes, I would also argue that that's probably offset by some of the incredible endorsement and media opportunities that the professional athletes in the city of Boston and in Massachusetts enjoy."

Revenue from the millionaire's tax goes toward funding public education and public transportation across the state.