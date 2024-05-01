The updated Kentucky Derby field and post positions after one horse is scratched

There's been a change to the 2024 Kentucky Derby field.

Encino was scratched from Saturday's highly anticipated Triple Crown race due to injury.

Trainer Brad Cox said Encino didn't look right following a training session Tuesday morning. Encino was transported to an equine hospital in Lexington, where the colt was diagnosed with a soft tissue strain in his front right leg.

“He galloped first thing this morning, he looked amazing. That’s what’s so confusing,” Cox told the Daily Racing Form. “He was traveling as well this morning as he was all last week leading up to his breeze.”

Encino, who boasted 20-1 morning line odds, was set to race from the No. 9 post position. But, following the scratch, a new horse has drawn into the field.

Here's an updated look at the horses competing in the 150th Kentucky Derby, along with their post positions:

What are the Kentucky Derby scratches in 2024?

Encino is only horse to be scratched from Derby so far.

What are the changes to the 2024 Kentucky Derby field?

Replacing Encino in the field is Epic Ride, who was assigned 50-1 morning line odds.

Mugatu is next in line should another horse be scratched.

How many horses are racing in the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

There are still 20 horses set to compete at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

What are the updated Kentucky Derby post positions in 2024?

Horses who drew post positions 10 through 20 will now move in one spot following Encino's scratch. Epic Ride will start from the No. 20 gate.

Here's a full look at the updated post positions, along with the morning line odds:

1. Dornoch, 20-1

2. Sierra Leone, 3-1

3. Mystik Dan, 20-1

4. Catching Freedom, 8-1

5. Catalytic, 30-1

6. Just Steel, 20-1

7. Honor Marie, 20-1

8. Just a Touch, 10-1

9. T O Password, 30-1

10. Forever Young, 10-1

11. Track Phantom, 20-1

12. West Saratoga, 50-1

13. Endlessly, 30-1

14. Domestic Product, 30-1

15. Grand Mo the First, 50-1

16. Fierceness, 5-2

17. Stronghold, 20-1

18. Resilience, 20-1

19. Society Man, 50-1

20. Epic Ride, 50-1

Here's everything you need to know about the 150th iteration of the Kentucky Derby, known as the fastest two minutes in sports.

When is the Kentucky Derby this year?

This year's Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4.

What time does the Kentucky Derby start in 2024?

The race is set to begin at 6:57 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.