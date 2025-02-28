Joel Embiid ruled out for rest of 2024-25 season, will focus on treatment and rehab 

Joel Embiid will not suit up again for the Sixers in the 2024-25 season.

The team released the following statement Friday on Embiid, who’s been plagued by left knee trouble throughout the year:

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

Embiid appeared in just 19 games for the Sixers, who sit at a severely disappointing 20-38 and have also dealt with a slew of other injuries. The seven-time All-Star averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

His movement was clearly nowhere near his top level.

“The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I’m playing right now and it sucks,” he said last Thursday after the Sixers’ loss to the Celtics. “But I believe I probably need to fix the problem and I’ll be back at that level. But it’s hard to have the trust when you’re not yourself. I’m not as dominant as I was a couple months ago, but that doesn’t mean I still can’t have a lot of impact on the game.

“Just me being out there, I think it helps a lot — just my presence, my ability to attract double teams, getting guys more shots. But my dominant self, I’ll get there. It’s just tough because you know you can do so much more. There’s no excuses; it’s just the way it is. Just got to keep finding ways to figure it out and get better.”

Embiid had surgery on his left lateral meniscus last February, returned for the playoffs, and then won a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics over the summer.

He missed the start of this season, experienced intermittent swelling in his knee and never managed a stretch of sustained good health. With the Sixers 18 games under .500, it’s especially unsurprising that he won’t take the floor again this year.

As far as what’s next, the Sixers have 24 regular-season games to go and Andre Drummond, Guerschon Yabusele and rookie Adem Bona as healthy centers. They’re 12th in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games back of a play-in tournament spot, and any sort of playoff success would qualify as shocking at this point.

Regardless, the Sixers will hope for good fortune on draft night. They’ll retain their first-round pick if it falls between No. 1 and No. 6. Otherwise, it will convey to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After signing a three-year extension in September, Embiid is set to make approximately $55.2 million in the 2025-26 season. Along with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and outstanding rookie guard Jared McCain figure to remain core pieces. McCain’s been rehabbing from season-ending left lateral meniscus surgery and has joined the team on recent road trips.