Trending
celtics

Jaylen Brown to address media after signing supermax. Watch live at 3:15 p.m.

The Celtics star's new five-year contract will make him the league's highest-paid player

By Darren Hartwell and Marc Fortier

Share
Getty Images

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics speaks during a press conference following game six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is set to address the media on Wednesday afternoon, a day after agreeing to a new five-year, supermax contract extension with the team. His new deal is worth up to $304 million, according to reports.

He is expected to speak at 3:15 p.m. at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge. You can watch a livestream in the media player above.

Brown -- who became eligible to sign the supermax on July 1 after earning Second-Team All-NBA honors -- will make $31.8 million in 2023-24 on the final year of his current contract before his extension kicks in for the 2024-25 season and pays him through 2029. Brown's deal doesn't include a player option for the fifth season, so he'll be under team control through 2028-29.

The extension is an indicator of Boston's belief in their All-Star wing, and the Celtics' recent acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster trade indicates their intention of building a championship contender around Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Drafted third overall by the team in 2016, Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.

More on Jaylen Brown

Chris Forsberg 24 hours ago

What does Jaylen Brown's supermax extension mean for Celtics?

Jaylen Brown Jul 25

Report: Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to five-year supermax extension

This article tagged under:

celtics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us