Celtics star Jaylen Brown lands on cover of TIME Magazine

He is the first Boston Celtics player to make the cover in 40 years

By Jessie Castellano

NBC Universal, Inc.

After guiding his team to victory this year, Jaylen Brown leads yet again as one of the cover subjects for the TIME100 Next list.

The TIME100 Next 2024 cover features NBA star Jaylen Brown as one of its subjects. The cover was one of three released Wednesday.

This is the first time a Celtics player has been on the cover of the magazine in 40 years, with the last being Larry Bird, according to TIME.

The article labeled Brown as an advocate and focused on his legacy not just as an NBA champion, but as a philanthropist. It was written by Colin Kaepernick, a civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback.

Brown launched Boston XChange, a program aimed at addressing the racial wealth gap, this year. TIME wrote that they chose the 27-year-old for the list as one of the many "individuals who are not waiting long in life to make an impact."

Other New Englander athletes honored on the list include rugby star and Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher, who is a Vermont native, and Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Frederick Richard, who is from Stoughton, Massachusetts. Richard's tribute was written by his teammate and another Massachusetts native - Stephen Nedoroscik.

Boston CelticsJaylen Brown
