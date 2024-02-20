Japan-North Korea women's Olympic soccer qualifier moved to Saudi Arabia

HANGZHOU, CHINA – OCTOBER 06: Kim Kyongyong #17 of North Korea head shoots during the 19th Asian Game Women’s gold medal match between Japan and North Korea at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium on October 06, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

The first of two Olympic qualifying games between Japan and North Korea in women's soccer, to determine a berth in this year's Paris Olympics, has been moved from North Korea to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Asian Football Confederation has announced.

The governing body of soccer in Asia moved the match after Japanese officials said there too few flights to North Korea for its fans.

The match is to be played on Saturday in Saudi Arabia with the game in Tokyo set for Feb. 28.

The top team over the two matches will secure an Olympic berth. The other Olympic berth from Asia will go to either Australia or Uzbekistan. Only 12 teams advance to the Olympics in women’s soccer.

